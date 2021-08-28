New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $19.58 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 121,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,581,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNXC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,576,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,807,000. Texas Permanent School Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $170.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a PE ratio of 29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $171.91.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CNXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Concentrix in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

