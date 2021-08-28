New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 16,861 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.41% of Science Applications International worth $20,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Science Applications International by 46.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $84.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $72.44 and a 1 year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

