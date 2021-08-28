New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 764,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of PPL worth $21,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 4,285.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

