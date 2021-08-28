New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 19,915 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,085 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Watsco worth $20,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WSO opened at $278.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $281.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.77.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WSO shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

