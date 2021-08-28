New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 22,220 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,220 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.39% of Acadia Healthcare worth $22,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACHC opened at $66.08 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.48.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

