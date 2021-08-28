New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,485 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $20,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

