New York State Common Retirement Fund Takes $22.16 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,161,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.19% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $800,752,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $16,192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $3,043,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $2,968,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $1,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $187.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -173.16 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $79.72 and a one year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,743.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXON. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

