Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a decline of 48.8% from the July 29th total of 411,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point downgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Newtek Business Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Newtek Business Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $28.76 on Friday. Newtek Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a market cap of $648.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 62.29% and a return on equity of 17.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Newtek Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Newtek Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newtek Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.