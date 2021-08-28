NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Up 14.3% This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,052.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $634.34 or 0.01293176 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $163.49 or 0.00333284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.35 or 0.00247387 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004731 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00016399 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002002 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

