NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $83.41. 5,965,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,759,564. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.