NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $83.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,965,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,028,682. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

