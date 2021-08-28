NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) is Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,540 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners makes up 1.9% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.97% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $55,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $161,120,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,291,596 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $94,132,000 after purchasing an additional 45,406 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 703,925 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,302,000 after purchasing an additional 172,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after acquiring an additional 644,022 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

NYSE NEP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 311,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,302. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.89. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -327.16%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

