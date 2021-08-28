NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,908 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 638.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,594 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,732 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,854,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $1,072,000. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.66. 311,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,302. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.663 dividend. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -327.16%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

