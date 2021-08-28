NFT Alley Trading Down 5.4% Over Last 7 Days (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 28th. Over the last week, NFT Alley has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $430,658.30 and approximately $237,537.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00132683 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00151007 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,646.79 or 1.00047661 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,234.21 or 0.06651515 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $484.31 or 0.00996034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.