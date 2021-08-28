Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,434.23

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,434.23 ($18.74) and traded as low as GBX 1,280 ($16.72). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,317.50 ($17.21), with a volume of 28,293 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,434.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £486.48 million and a P/E ratio of 47.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.09%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

