Niftyx Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $592,447.00 (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $592,447.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Niftyx Protocol Coin Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

