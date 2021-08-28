NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,349 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 4.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in NIKE by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.58. 3,007,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.