NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,354 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.58. 3,007,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.32. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.21 and a 1-year high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $265.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

