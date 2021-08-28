NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,187,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.08% of NIKE worth $183,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $3,861,000. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,507 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NIKE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.58. 3,007,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,320,450. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.21 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.