Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 96.2% in August

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NINOY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

NINOY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Nikon

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.