Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Up 96.2% in August

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the July 29th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
NINOY stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Nikon has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Nikon will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
About Nikon
Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.
