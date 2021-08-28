Niobium Coin (NBC) Price Down 53% This Week

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 52.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 53% lower against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $122,769.56 and approximately $55.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00052935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $369.76 or 0.00754503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00100122 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

