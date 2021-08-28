Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the July 29th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nippon Steel from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSCY traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.63. 752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Nippon Steel has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $20.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.69. Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

