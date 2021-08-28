NKN (NKN) Price Up 11% This Week

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC on popular exchanges. NKN has a total market cap of $318.93 million and $29.78 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NKN has traded 11% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

