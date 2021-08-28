NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a decrease of 47.8% from the July 29th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on NNGRY shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NNGRY traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,514. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.82. NN Group has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $2.2197 dividend. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21. This represents a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

