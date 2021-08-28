Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 1,775 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Amphenol comprises 2.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amphenol by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $134,256,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Amphenol by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 65,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

APH stock traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $76.75. 2,225,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,263. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 14.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total transaction of $6,063,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,400 shares of company stock worth $17,334,220. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

