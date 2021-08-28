Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires 921 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $15,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 36,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 201,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 506.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 28,156 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $3.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,440,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,209. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.41. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

