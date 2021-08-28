Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Acquires New Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $11,111,000. SEA makes up about 2.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEA stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $321.03. 2,903,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $135.28 and a 1 year high of $328.35. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SE. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.17.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

