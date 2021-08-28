Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 1,932 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,408 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 2.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total transaction of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,301,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $133.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,526. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.94 and a 1-year high of $135.20. The company has a market cap of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $127.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.