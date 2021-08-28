Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Buys 518 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises approximately 2.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,858,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Linde by 31.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,600,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,696 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Linde by 28.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 3,552,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,113,000 after purchasing an additional 796,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 81.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,454,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,505,000 after purchasing an additional 651,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,528,151,000 after purchasing an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $3.22 on Friday, hitting $314.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,268,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,108. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $214.14 and a 1-year high of $314.99. The company has a market cap of $162.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.23.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

