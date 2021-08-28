Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Grows Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,782 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 1.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,587,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,609,000 after acquiring an additional 52,512 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Nutrien by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $61.28. 1,110,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,888. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.56 and a 12-month high of $65.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

