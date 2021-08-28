Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 1,706 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 3.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $273.42. 953,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $103.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $194.04 and a 1-year high of $275.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

