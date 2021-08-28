Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 4,470 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFF. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $115,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. 4,026,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,510,633. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

