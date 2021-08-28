Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 5,535 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the quarter. Stericycle accounts for approximately 1.8% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Stericycle worth $8,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 562,107 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,530,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 26.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,741,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 362,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,600,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 44.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after acquiring an additional 299,452 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Stericycle stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.54. 428,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,025. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.51 and a twelve month high of $79.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $672.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.66 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Cory White sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $98,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,718.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.