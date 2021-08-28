Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 973 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for approximately 2.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after purchasing an additional 552,683 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after acquiring an additional 483,833 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,738,000 after acquiring an additional 311,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 75.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,011,000 after acquiring an additional 281,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL stock traded up $1.97 on Friday, hitting $224.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.92. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.25 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 20,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $4,470,951.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,028 in the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

