Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,854 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 3.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $16,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,710,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 388,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 10,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,125 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

QCOM stock traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.85. 6,274,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,033,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $108.30 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

