Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 4,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 32,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,195,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 87.9% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $51.27 on Friday, reaching $2,880.08. 1,439,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,623.23. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

