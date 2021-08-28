Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 4,230 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,230 shares during the quarter. Baxter International makes up approximately 1.6% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 51,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2,206.0% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at about $3,942,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Shares of BAX stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $73.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,619,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.50.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

