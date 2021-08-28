Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 406,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the July 29th total of 849,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 427,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomura by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,192,000 after buying an additional 151,718 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 540,747.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,931,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nomura by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,536,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,955,000 after purchasing an additional 74,193 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Nomura by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,104,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nomura by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NMR traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.83. 202,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98. Nomura has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

