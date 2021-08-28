Non-Fungible Yearn Price Down 22.1% Over Last Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $3.85 million and approximately $188,557.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be bought for approximately $48.28 or 0.00098960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (CRYPTO:NFY) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,810 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

