North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NOA stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $424.23 million, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.63.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. Equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in North American Construction Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 771.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the second quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,651,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,255,000 after purchasing an additional 126,825 shares during the period. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

