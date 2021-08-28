Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 108,745 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.20% of Northern Trust worth $47,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 182.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 520 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $123.10. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.07.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

