Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 45.0% in August

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the July 29th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Norwood Financial news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexandra K. Nolan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,258,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 70,935 shares of company stock worth $1,788,668 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwood Financial alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 90.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Norwood Financial by 159.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWFL opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.