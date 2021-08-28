Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) vs. TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) Financial Survey

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Novanta alerts:

This table compares Novanta and TNR Technical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $590.62 million 9.08 $44.52 million $1.95 77.46 TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Volatility and Risk

Novanta has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TNR Technical has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Novanta and TNR Technical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Novanta presently has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 27.84%. Given Novanta’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Novanta is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and TNR Technical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.07% 16.21% 8.91% TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.5% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Novanta beats TNR Technical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc. engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products. The Vision segment offers a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps and related disposables; surgical displays and operating room integration technologies; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal printers; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. The Precision Motion segment includes optical encoders, precision motor and motion control technology, air bearing spindles, and precision machined components to customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. designs, assembles, and markets batteries and multi-cell battery packs to industrial, commercial, and retail markets in the United States. The company's batteries are used in various applications, such as utilities, personal watercraft, photography, power tools, watches, instrumentation, laptops, CNC, airsoft, surveying equipment, radio control, mobile radios, alarms, U.P.S., door locks, marine, medical, mobility, motorcycle, programmable logic controllers, and emergency lighting, as well as other various consumer products. It also distributes nickel-cadmium, nickel metal hydride, alkaline, lithium, and sealed lead acid batteries. The company sells its batteries and battery packs to original equipment manufacturers, municipalities, hotels/resorts, military, aerospace, government agencies, electrical wholesalers, battery distributors, exporters, and consumers. TNR Technical, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Sanford, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.