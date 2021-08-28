Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,299,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,877 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $108,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 182,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 276,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,163,000 after buying an additional 130,446 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after buying an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $101.88 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 27.90%.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

