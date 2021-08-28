Nsure.Network (NSURE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $840,371.00

Nsure.Network (CURRENCY:NSURE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Nsure.Network coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nsure.Network has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $840,371.00 worth of Nsure.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nsure.Network has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00052568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052844 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.46 or 0.00752550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00160503 BTC.

Nsure.Network Profile

Nsure.Network (CRYPTO:NSURE) is a coin. Nsure.Network’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,668,964 coins. Nsure.Network’s official Twitter account is @Nsure_network . Nsure.Network’s official website is nsure.network/# . Nsure.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@nsure_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nsure.Network works like an insurance company that is governed by Nsure stakers. By taking a risk from an individual, and spreading that risk around a community, the individual is able get their risk in the open finance world covered. Nsure.Network is built to protect and hedge your DeFi risk on different protocols. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nsure.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nsure.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nsure.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

