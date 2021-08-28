Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches Market Cap of $22.24 Million

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 28th. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $547,371.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nucleus Vision Coin Profile

NCASH is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

