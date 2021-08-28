Nuggets Price Down 40.6% This Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 40.6% lower against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $58.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00053428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.48 or 0.00136318 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.29 or 0.00150286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,944.70 or 1.00367430 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.33 or 0.01001386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.17 or 0.06666953 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nuggets Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

