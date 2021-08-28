NULS One Day Volume Reaches $14.88 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One NULS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001328 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $64.89 million and $14.88 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00052965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00137287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.05 or 0.00150963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,036.60 or 0.99966972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,229.20 or 0.06583119 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $487.84 or 0.00994517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NULS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NULS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.