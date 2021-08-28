NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NULV traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $38.99. 95,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV).

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.