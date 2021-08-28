Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,550. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.66. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.62 million. Research analysts expect that Nutanix will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,594 shares of company stock worth $4,977,610. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nutanix by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 46,651 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Nutanix by 236.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Nutanix by 46.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Nutanix by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

